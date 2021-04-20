World
US calls Russia's plans to block parts of Black Sea 'unprovoked escalation'
- "This represents yet another unprovoked escalation in Moscow's ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine.
20 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Monday branded as "unprovoked escalation" reported Russian plans to block parts of the Black Sea, which could ultimately impact access to Ukrainian ports.
"This represents yet another unprovoked escalation in Moscow's ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan
US calls Russia's plans to block parts of Black Sea 'unprovoked escalation'
Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today
UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data
Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid
CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns
EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India
J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses
Third COVID wave: CAA includes India in category C of international travel list
US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014
Canada to spend big to 'punch way out of Covid recession'
Read more stories
Comments