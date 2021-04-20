New industrial areas to be part of new master plan: VC LDA

LAHORE: The new industrial areas are being included in the Lahore's Master Plan to cater to the future needs of the industrial sector and this plan is likely to be finalized in a year's time, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice-Chairman S M Imran, said.

While speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday, S M Imran said that a 'Help Desk of LDA' would be established at the LCCI soon that would play a pivotal role in resolving the issues of business community in shortest possible time. "Any decision regarding the industrial units which fall in the area of Ravi Riverfront Development Project would be taken in consultation with the stakeholders and the business community will be facilitated, he said.

S M Imran further said the issue of high water tariff for the industrial sector in Lahore as compared to other cities in Punjab is being considered. He also stated that the issue of the "Holiday Park Industrial Estate" would be resolved soon.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said on the occasion that in the planning stage of the multi-trillion rupees Ravi Riverfront Development Project, the industrial units located in and around this area, especially the steel rolling units are being marked and sealed. Notices are being served to the industrial units under section 4 of Land Acquisition Act. He suggested that all measures should be taken in consultation with the stakeholders and this affair should be handled with care and responsibility.

The LCCI President said that due to lacking industrial zoning, the industry is overburdened by high rate of conversion fee for land use charged by LDA (20% of the value according to DC rate).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021