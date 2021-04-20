Japan’s Topix slips

TOKYO: Japan’s Topix changed course to close lower on Monday, while the Nikkei ended little changed, as concerns around a resurgence of COVID-19 outweighed gains from chip-related shares.

The broader Topix slipped 0.22% to close at 1,956.56, while the Nikkei 225 Index trimmed gains to end 0.01% higher at 29,685.37.

Sumco, up 5.66%, was the largest percentage gainer on the Nikkei, followed by Yamato Holdings gaining 3.32% and Seiko Epson up 2.98%.

The largest percentage loser was Shiseido, down 4.13%, followed by ANA Holdings down 3.64% and Toho that fell 3.38%.

Toshiba Corp fell 4.35% after the Nikkei reported that private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will delay submitting a formal proposal to buy the Japanese industrial group.

Japan and the United States agreed last week to cooperate on investment in semiconductor supply chains in response to a global shortage of chips, which is seen as positive for Japanese chemical and industrial companies, analysts said.