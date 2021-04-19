Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

Clerics have called for a nationwide shutter down strike on Monday in support of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following the clashes that erupted on Sunday.

On Sunday, former chairman of the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced a strike, calling for the ban imposed on the TLP earlier this week to be lifted and the arrested workers of the party be released.

He demanded that all FIRs against the TLP party workers be cancelled. Later, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj ul Haq also announced that they fully supported Muneeb's call for strike.

Traders across the country have decided to keep markets shut while CNG and petrol pumps will also remain closed today.

On Sunday, violence erupted after TLP workers attacked a police station and abducted the DSP along with 10 other police officials. Police and Rangers conducted an operation at Yateemkhana Chowk, Lahore to disperse the protesters. An official report showed 15 injured police personnel were under treatment at different hospitals in the city, DAWN reported.

However, all policemen were released on Monday morning after the government and the TLP held a round of talks. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced that the TLP men have gone to Rehmatul Lil Alameen mosque and the police have also retreated.