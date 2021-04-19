ANL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
ASC 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
AVN 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.38%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.94%)
EPCL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
FFBL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
HASCOL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
HUBC 78.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 20.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
PTC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TRG 163.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.03%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.62%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -22.64 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -166.72 (-0.65%)
KSE100 45,178 Decreased By ▼ -127.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,488 Decreased By ▼ -49.36 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

  • Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman demanded that the arrested TLP workers be released.
  • Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj ul Haq also announced that they fully supported Muneeb's call for strike.
  • CNG and petrol pumps, as well as markets, will remain closed today.
Aisha Mahmood 19 Apr 2021

Clerics have called for a nationwide shutter down strike on Monday in support of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following the clashes that erupted on Sunday.

On Sunday, former chairman of the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced a strike, calling for the ban imposed on the TLP earlier this week to be lifted and the arrested workers of the party be released.

He demanded that all FIRs against the TLP party workers be cancelled. Later, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj ul Haq also announced that they fully supported Muneeb's call for strike.

Traders across the country have decided to keep markets shut while CNG and petrol pumps will also remain closed today.

On Sunday, violence erupted after TLP workers attacked a police station and abducted the DSP along with 10 other police officials. Police and Rangers conducted an operation at Yateemkhana Chowk, Lahore to disperse the protesters. An official report showed 15 injured police personnel were under treatment at different hospitals in the city, DAWN reported.

However, all policemen were released on Monday morning after the government and the TLP held a round of talks. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced that the TLP men have gone to Rehmatul Lil Alameen mosque and the police have also retreated.

protest Lahore Maulana Fazlur Rehman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman hostage TLP policemen nationwide shutter down strike

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters