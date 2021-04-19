ANL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
Pakistan

All policemen taken hostage by TLP released: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior Minister announced that the second round of negotiations with TLP will begin after sehri.
  • 11 policemen including a deputy superintendent of police were taken hostage by TLP in Lahore on Sunday.
Aisha Mahmood 19 Apr 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced on Monday that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has released the 11 policemen it had taken hostage in Lahore.

On Sunday, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said 'attackers' had kidnapped 12 police officials, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and taken them to their head office. She added that these attackers were laced with heavy weapons attacked police and Rangers with petrol bombs and acid.

"Today in the early morning, miscreants attacked Nawankot Police Station where Rangers and police officers were trapped inside the police station and DSP Nawankot was kidnapped and taken in the Markaz,” the Punjab police later said in a statement.

In the early hours of Monday, the interior minister posted a video message on his Twitter handle and announced that the policemen have been released after the first round of talks with TLP.

"The second round of negotiations will begin after sehri. We hope that the second meeting will also prove fruitful and matters will be resolved amicably with the TLP," the minister said.

On Thursday, the government banned the TLP, declaring it as a proscribed organization. The National Counter Terrorism Authority also added the TLP to the list of banned terrorist organizations.

For the past few days, TLP supporters have taken to the streets across the country against the arrest of Rizvi. The protests turned violent after supporters clashed with law enforcement agencies resulting in the death of four people.

The federal cabinet decided to deploy Rangers across the country during Ramazan to maintain law and order.

