Tarin, PM take stock of economy

ISLAMABAD: The new Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, is said to have met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the latter has asked him to deal with myriad economic issues with better planning and decision-making.

An official of Prime Minister's Office, however, expressed his ignorance about any such meeting on Sunday. The meeting reportedly took place between some two days ago, most probably after the prime minister took decision to appoint Tarin as his fourth finance minister after the departure of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The meeting was also attended by the economic and financial experts as well as new Energy Minister Hammed Azhar. The discussion focussed on the overall economic situation and the way forward. The Finance Minister said that achieving higher growth would be his priority.

The Finance Minister reportedly stated that 6 to 7 percent GDP growth was critical to dealing with the unemployment as well as other economic challenges. The premier is said to have expressed full faith in Tarin. The PM stated that he knew Tarin for over three decades, adding that the finance minister was once on the Board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

According to media reports, Tarin ruled out the possibility of any change at the top level of State Bank of Pakistan and acknowledged the reforms undertaken by the incumbent SBP governor. The participants of the meeting reportedly asked him questions about his economic plan.

On Saturday, Tarin was sworn in as new finance minister.

