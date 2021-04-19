ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

Zaheer Abbasi 19 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The new Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, is said to have met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the latter has asked him to deal with myriad economic issues with better planning and decision-making.

An official of Prime Minister's Office, however, expressed his ignorance about any such meeting on Sunday. The meeting reportedly took place between some two days ago, most probably after the prime minister took decision to appoint Tarin as his fourth finance minister after the departure of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The meeting was also attended by the economic and financial experts as well as new Energy Minister Hammed Azhar. The discussion focussed on the overall economic situation and the way forward. The Finance Minister said that achieving higher growth would be his priority.

The Finance Minister reportedly stated that 6 to 7 percent GDP growth was critical to dealing with the unemployment as well as other economic challenges. The premier is said to have expressed full faith in Tarin. The PM stated that he knew Tarin for over three decades, adding that the finance minister was once on the Board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

According to media reports, Tarin ruled out the possibility of any change at the top level of State Bank of Pakistan and acknowledged the reforms undertaken by the incumbent SBP governor. The participants of the meeting reportedly asked him questions about his economic plan.

On Saturday, Tarin was sworn in as new finance minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

revenue Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Finance Tarin stock of economy

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Covid-19: Country records year’s highest single-day deaths

Only 40,000 to 50,000 Pakistanis may perform Hajj 2021

Mufti Muneeb calls for shutter down strike today

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss US pullout

Terror threat has ‘moved’ from Afghanistan: US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.