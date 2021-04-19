One killed, two injured in robbery incidents

KARACHI: One person was shot dead and two others were injured in three robbery incidents that took place in different areas of Karachi on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, a gang of robbers shot dead Rahmatullah, aged 50, in Yousuf Goth area of Baldia town in when he offered them resistance during the robbery. His body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s house.

In another incident, armed men shot and injured Sakhi Mohammad, 58, son of Noor Mohammad, in Bhains Colony area when he offered them resistance during the robbery. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Meanwhile, armed robbers shot and injured Nasir, 19, at Water Pump area of Karachi when he offered them resistance during the robbery. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.