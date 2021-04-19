ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
181,968 Covid-19 patients recovered

Recorder Report 19 Apr 2021

LAHORE: As many as 181,968 corona patients were recovered in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments while 733 patients were recovered during the last 24hours.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Punjab here on Sunday. He said that 6513 beds are reserved in all govt. owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4149 beds are unoccupied. Likewise, 1607 beds reserved in govt. hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 786 beds are vacant so far, he added.

The Secretary SHC&MED added that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department has arranged 3103 beds in isolation wards of all govt. hospitals in the province, out of which, 2378 beds are vacant. However, 446 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt. hospitals of Lahore and 309 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 2769 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1495 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 906 beds reserved in HDU and 435 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added. The Secretary SHC said that the specialized healthcare has arranged 640 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial govt. of which 365 ventilators are under use while 275 are unoccupied. Around 250 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 209 are occupied and 41 ventilators are vacant, concluded Nabeel Awan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

