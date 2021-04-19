ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Recorder Report 19 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Education, Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood said on Sunday that unanimously decided that 9-12 classes would commence in affected districts in a staggered manner to allow students to prepare for Board exams.

On April, 6, 2021 after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) attended by education and health ministers, the minister for education stated that the educational institutes will resume 9-12 classes from April 19, 2021 with strict SOPs in a staggered way even in the affected districts so that they can complete their course.

On Sunday, April 18, 2021, Shafqat Mehmood via twitter announced that a special meeting of Health and Education Ministers of all provinces and AJK/GB was held and unanimously decided that 9-12 classes would commence in affected districts in a staggered manner to allow students to prepare for Board exams.

The minister further stated that 9 to 12 exams will take place according to the new date sheets announced by the Boards. This means will not start before 4th week of May. University admissions schedule will be adjusted keeping in view the new exam time table

The meeting was also informed that Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has decided not to give teacher assessed grades this year; therefore those not taking exams will take them in the next cycle October/November. Cambridge also assured that all SOPs will be strictly followed, added Shafqat Mehmood.

He further stated that the meeting also decided with complete consensus among ministers that A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams will take place as per date sheet announced by CAIES. There will be no delay or cancellation. Those students wishing to take exams in October/November can do so in the same fee already paid, he added.

The Minister said that the universities in affected districts will continue online while in districts with less than 8% positivity they will continue to function. He said that the meeting also decided that classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. The details will be announced by the provinces and GB/AJK.

