Mufti Muneeb calls for shutter down strike today

KARACHI: Tanzimat Ahl-e-Sunnat leader Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has called for a nationwide shutter down strike (Monday) today against the Lahore incident, a private TV channel reported.

Addressing a hurriedly press conference on Sunday at Darul Uloom-e-Amjadia along with other Ulema, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced a nationwide peaceful shutter down strike against the Lahore incident.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also supported Mufti Muneeb’s call for shutter down strike against Lahore incident. Talking to the media in Islamabad Maulana Fazl condemned the Lahore incident.

It may be recalled that in Lahore, police and Rangers conducted an operation at Yateemkhana Chowk to disperse the occupants.

