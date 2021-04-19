ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss US pullout

19 Apr 2021

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a call from Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar Sunday.

During the call, the two Foreign Ministers discussed ways and means to strengthen bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

Highlighting Pakistan's abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s consistent policy to enhance bilateral relations and facilitate the Afghan peace process. Pakistan’s facilitative support led to US-Taliban peace agreement and subsequent Intra-Afghan negotiations. The Foreign Minister expressed the hope that Afghan parties would work constructively to achieve shared objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

On the US announcement to withdraw forces, the Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s consistent policy to support an orderly and responsible withdrawal of foreign troops. He hoped that withdrawal of foreign troops would coincide with the progress in the peace process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepen bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest. With a view to continuing close consultations, the Foreign Minister invited his Afghan counterpart to visit Pakistan after the meeting in Istanbul. The Afghan Foreign Minister accepted the invitation.—PR

