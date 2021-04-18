ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Grade nine to 12 classes will resume tomorrow, announces Shafqat

  • Minister says A, AS, O level, and IGCSE exams will take place as per date sheet announced by CAIES
  • Educational institutions in virus hotspots will take classes on alternate days with 50 percent attendance: Shafqat
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 18 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that classes from grades nine to 12 across the country will resume from April 19 (Monday).

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Shafqat said that an emergency meeting of all provincial ministers was called where it has been decided that the classes, even in districts affected by the novel coronavirus, will resume.

He stated that classes nine to 12 would commence in affected districts in a staggered manner to allow students to prepare for Board exams. He added, "9 to 12 exams will take place according to the new date sheets announced by the Boards. This means will not start before the 4th week of May. University admissions schedule will be adjusted keeping in view the new exam timetable."

The minister maintained, "It was also decided with a complete consensus among ministers that A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams will take place as per date sheet announced by CAIES." He mentioned that there will be no delay or cancellation in exams and those students wishing to take exams in October or November can do so in the same fee already paid.

He said educational institutions in virus hotspots will take classes on alternate days with 50 percent attendance. Schools and colleges have been advised to ensure strict SOP implementation, Shafqat mentioned.

"Meeting was also informed that Cambridge has decided not to give teacher assessed grades this year, therefore, those not taking exams will take them in the next cycle Oct/Nov. Cambridge also assured that all SOPs will be strictly followed," he stated.

He highlighted that universities in affected districts will continue online while in districts with less than 8% positivity they will continue to function. "It was also decided that classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. The details will be announced by the provinces and GB/AJK."

Grade nine to 12 classes will resume tomorrow, announces Shafqat

