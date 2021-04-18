Peaceful, stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest, says FM Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest.

In a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar on Sunday, Qureshi said Pakistan is a partner in peace efforts in the region, including Afghanistan. He said Pakistan is committed to continue its conciliatory assistance to make Afghanistan peaceful and stable.

The foreign minister expressed hope that the "Istanbul Process" will help make the Doha Agreement fruitful in the pursuit of lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Appreciating Pakistan's continued diplomatic, political and moral support in making the Afghan peace process fruitful, the Afghan foreign minister thanked Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistani leadership.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to meet in Istanbul. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also invited Afghan foreign minister to Islamabad after Istanbul process meeting.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is on a visit to the UAE to further enhance the bilateral trade relations and cooperation in diverse fields. He said that the welfare and resolution of the problems being faced by expatriate Pakistanis is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said it is a matter of pleasure that a huge number of Pakistanis are residing in UAE and are playing a positive role in development and progress of the country.

Qureshi said the aim of his visit to UAE is to promote trade relations between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates in multiple sectors.