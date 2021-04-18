ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest, says FM Qureshi

  • FM says Pakistan is committed to continue its conciliatory assistance for Afghan peace process
  • Qureshi expressed hope that the "Istanbul Process" will help make the Doha Agreement fruitful in bringing peace in the region
Fahad Zulfikar 18 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest.

In a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar on Sunday, Qureshi said Pakistan is a partner in peace efforts in the region, including Afghanistan. He said Pakistan is committed to continue its conciliatory assistance to make Afghanistan peaceful and stable.

The foreign minister expressed hope that the "Istanbul Process" will help make the Doha Agreement fruitful in the pursuit of lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Appreciating Pakistan's continued diplomatic, political and moral support in making the Afghan peace process fruitful, the Afghan foreign minister thanked Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistani leadership.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to meet in Istanbul. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also invited Afghan foreign minister to Islamabad after Istanbul process meeting.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is on a visit to the UAE to further enhance the bilateral trade relations and cooperation in diverse fields. He said that the welfare and resolution of the problems being faced by expatriate Pakistanis is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said it is a matter of pleasure that a huge number of Pakistanis are residing in UAE and are playing a positive role in development and progress of the country.

Qureshi said the aim of his visit to UAE is to promote trade relations between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates in multiple sectors.

Afghan peace process Mohammed Haneef Atmar Afghanistan peace process Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Doha agreement regional peace and security diplomatic, political and moral support PEACE EFFORTS

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest, says FM Qureshi

Punjab govt blocks TLP chief's national identity card, freeze assets

Canada records second case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca shot

Earth Day summit a chance for Biden to show US serious about climate: Trudeau

Germany to mourn 80,000 pandemic victims at memorial

US, China 'committed to cooperating' on climate crisis: joint statement

Pakistan reports highest single day COVID-19 death toll since June 2020

Covid death toll passes three million as India cases surge

Qureshi in UAE to push economic diplomacy

Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters