World
US, China 'committed to cooperating' on climate crisis: joint statement
- The United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis.
18 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States and China are "committed to cooperating" on the pressing issue of climate change, the two sides said in a joint statement Saturday, following a visit to Shanghai by US climate envoy John Kerry.
"The United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands," according to the statement from Kerry and China's special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua.
Punjab govt blocks TLP chief's national identity card, freeze assets
US, China 'committed to cooperating' on climate crisis: joint statement
Canada records second case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca shot
Earth Day summit a chance for Biden to show US serious about climate: Trudeau
Germany to mourn 80,000 pandemic victims at memorial
Pakistan reports highest single day COVID-19 death toll since June 2020
Covid death toll passes three million as India cases surge
Qureshi in UAE to push economic diplomacy
Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases
TLP not banned under any foreign pressure: Fawad
French nationals refuse embassy call to leave
Read more stories
Comments