ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports highest single day COVID-19 death toll since June 2020

  • At least 149 people died during 24 hours taking the death toll in the country to 16,243
  • The COVID positivity ratio in the country is 8.52 percent
Fahad Zulfikar 18 Apr 2021

(Karachi) At least 149 people died while 6,127 new infections have been reported during the past 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Sunday.

This is the highest death rate in the country in a day since June 2020.

As per details, 6,127 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 4,446 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 756,285.

Meanwhile, 71,836 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 659,483 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 11144367 samples have been tested thus far. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the death toll in Pakistan has reached 16,243.

The COVID positivity ratio in the country is 8.52 percent.

The government has imposed smart lockdown in different cities and coronavirus hotspot areas to curb the spread of the disease. NCOC head Asad Umar had warned that the third of COVID is more dangerous than the previous ones.

He said that the government’s increased restrictions and precautionary measures have slowed down the coronavirus positivity ratio.

He maintained that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns, and stronger SOP enforcement have started to have an effect.

The minister pointed that due to the momentum of cases reported in the last two weeks, the total number of deaths and patients in critical care will remain high for some time.

In wake of rising COVID cases in the country, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that there will be no in-person classes for grades 1 to 8 in areas affected by coronavirus till April 28.

He said the exams for grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be held in the third week of May. He said classes for grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be allowed to resume from April 19.

He also announced that exams for A and O levels will be held according to the date sheet and there will be no change in this.

Coronavirus Pakistan deaths positivity rate recoveries tests conducted new infections hotspot areas third COVID wave National Command Operation Centre critical patients statistics

Pakistan reports highest single day COVID-19 death toll since June 2020

Canada records second case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca shot

Earth Day summit a chance for Biden to show US serious about climate: Trudeau

Germany to mourn 80,000 pandemic victims at memorial

US, China 'committed to cooperating' on climate crisis: joint statement

Covid death toll passes three million as India cases surge

Qureshi in UAE to push economic diplomacy

Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases

TLP not banned under any foreign pressure: Fawad

French nationals refuse embassy call to leave

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters