Tareen denies any role in sugar price spiral

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Jahangir Tareen has categorically stated that he is not involved in the fixing of sugar price or part of the sugar mafia.

“All three first information reports (FIRs) filed against him do not mention sugar price hike, sugar mafia or sugar cartel; the FIRs mentioned things relating to my business from eight to 10 years ago,” he expressed these view while talking to media after appearing before a banking court here on Saturday.

He told the media that he is constantly being attached with sugar mafia and sugar price-hike, but “I have nothing to do with this”. “In the FIRs, a story is fabricated relating to cash deposited in my bank account. My entire business is transparent and fully documented, and every year I pay a huge amount of income tax. All the account details of mine and other members of family are submitted to the tax authority,” he added.

He said it is unfortunate that his name is being maligned with corruption. “I have earned reputation; ask any businessman, they will say that Jahangir Tareen is a clean and honest person. An attempt is being made to tarnish my reputation, which I strongly condemn,” he added.

To a question, he replied that for over one year I have not gone to the Prime Minister House or office, and hence he does not know who is behind this conspiracy, but “someone is”. He said that he is present in the court to fight the cases against him. He was confident that he will be proved innocent and the truth will come out.

On the occasion, PTI MNA Raja Riaz told the media that 40 members of the PTI demand justice from the Prime Minister. “We seek justice in Imran Khan’s Riasat-e-Madina”. He further said that Jahangir Khan Tareen was being mistreated and hence he urged the PM to stop the injustice otherwise they will revolt against the party. “This is for the last time we request the PM to give justice, as Jahangir Tareen is innocent; however, if our grievances are not addressed then they will announce their future line of action,” he added.

Later Jahangir Tareen chaired a meeting of the assembly members at his residence to discuss future line of action. According to sources, over 30 legislators attended the meeting and on the occasion, a few supporters of Tareen suggested that they should tender resignations if injustice continues. However, the meeting rejected the option.

