ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Markets

Tareen denies any role in sugar price spiral

Recorder Report 18 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Jahangir Tareen has categorically stated that he is not involved in the fixing of sugar price or part of the sugar mafia.

“All three first information reports (FIRs) filed against him do not mention sugar price hike, sugar mafia or sugar cartel; the FIRs mentioned things relating to my business from eight to 10 years ago,” he expressed these view while talking to media after appearing before a banking court here on Saturday.

He told the media that he is constantly being attached with sugar mafia and sugar price-hike, but “I have nothing to do with this”. “In the FIRs, a story is fabricated relating to cash deposited in my bank account. My entire business is transparent and fully documented, and every year I pay a huge amount of income tax. All the account details of mine and other members of family are submitted to the tax authority,” he added.

He said it is unfortunate that his name is being maligned with corruption. “I have earned reputation; ask any businessman, they will say that Jahangir Tareen is a clean and honest person. An attempt is being made to tarnish my reputation, which I strongly condemn,” he added.

To a question, he replied that for over one year I have not gone to the Prime Minister House or office, and hence he does not know who is behind this conspiracy, but “someone is”. He said that he is present in the court to fight the cases against him. He was confident that he will be proved innocent and the truth will come out.

On the occasion, PTI MNA Raja Riaz told the media that 40 members of the PTI demand justice from the Prime Minister. “We seek justice in Imran Khan’s Riasat-e-Madina”. He further said that Jahangir Khan Tareen was being mistreated and hence he urged the PM to stop the injustice otherwise they will revolt against the party. “This is for the last time we request the PM to give justice, as Jahangir Tareen is innocent; however, if our grievances are not addressed then they will announce their future line of action,” he added.

Later Jahangir Tareen chaired a meeting of the assembly members at his residence to discuss future line of action. According to sources, over 30 legislators attended the meeting and on the occasion, a few supporters of Tareen suggested that they should tender resignations if injustice continues. However, the meeting rejected the option.

Jahangir Tareen Imran Khan sugar price FIRs sugar mafia

