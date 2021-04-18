ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Three Pakistani students score highest marks in ACCA exam

Recorder Report 18 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has announced the pass rates of its latest exam sitting for March 2021 and three students from Pakistan are on the list of its global prizewinners who've made the country proud by scoring highest marks among all exam sitters from around the world.

'Whilst Covid-19 continues to be the greatest challenge of time, our students have made tremendous strides in their ACCA journey in this latest exam session. We're particularly proud of the fact that ACCA students from Pakistan are consistently making the country proud with their excellent exam performance. We'll continue to nurture the dreams of our youth by offering them global platforms and exciting career opportunities, said ACCA Pakistan head Sajjeed Aslam.

Considered the gold standard in accountancy, the ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern-day business professional needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding, global career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Kahaf Moid, a young girl from Karachi, has scored highest marks in Audit and Assurance paper and once again proved that young women are the bright future of our country.

Fakiha Maqsood, another bright young girl from Faisalabad, is the global topper and has scored the highest marks in Advanced Taxation paper. She has also achieved the highest marks by any student in Pakistan in the Strategic Business Reporting exam.

Ali Shan form Karachi has scored the highest marks in Financial Reporting exam and has been declared the global prizewinner outshining students from around the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 ACCA Sajjeed Aslam Kahaf Moid Fakiha Maqsood Ali Shan

