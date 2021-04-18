Three Pakistani students score highest marks in ACCA exam

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has announced the pass rates of its latest exam sitting for March 2021 and three students from Pakistan are on the list of its global prizewinners who've made the country proud by scoring highest marks among all exam sitters from around the world.

'Whilst Covid-19 continues to be the greatest challenge of time, our students have made tremendous strides in their ACCA journey in this latest exam session. We're particularly proud of the fact that ACCA students from Pakistan are consistently making the country proud with their excellent exam performance. We'll continue to nurture the dreams of our youth by offering them global platforms and exciting career opportunities, said ACCA Pakistan head Sajjeed Aslam.

Considered the gold standard in accountancy, the ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern-day business professional needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding, global career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Kahaf Moid, a young girl from Karachi, has scored highest marks in Audit and Assurance paper and once again proved that young women are the bright future of our country.

Fakiha Maqsood, another bright young girl from Faisalabad, is the global topper and has scored the highest marks in Advanced Taxation paper. She has also achieved the highest marks by any student in Pakistan in the Strategic Business Reporting exam.

Ali Shan form Karachi has scored the highest marks in Financial Reporting exam and has been declared the global prizewinner outshining students from around the world.

