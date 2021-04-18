Interim bails of Tareen, son extended till May 3

LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore on Saturday extended Jahangir Tareen's and his son Ali Tareen's interim bails till May 3. Accompanied by over two dozen Punjab lawmakers from the ruling PTI, Jahangir Tareen and his son appeared for the extension of their bails in the money laundering case.

Jahangir and Ali appeared before Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan as their counsel told the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sent notices to his clients on April 14 and summoned record of all businesses, including dairy farms, of the PTI leader.

The lawyer argued that it was not possible to submit all the record on a day's notice, particularly due to the law and order situation. He told the court that Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen will appear before the investigation agency on April 19. The court adjourned the hearing of case till May 3.

Jahangir Tareen talked to media afterwards outside the judicial complex and said: "it is unknown that who is doing my character assassination but the names will be revealed eventually."

Tareen said he did not start his business after joining politics. "I was a farmer first, then I started my business and then joined politics," he said.

He said FIRs were lodged against him pertaining to matters which were eight to 10 years old and should have been probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Lashing out at his party's government, Tareen categorically denied he had any role in increasing sugar price in the country. He said attempts were being made to malign him. "I have no idea that on whose instructions all this is being done," he said.