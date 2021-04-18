ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Interim bails of Tareen, son extended till May 3

NNI 18 Apr 2021

LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore on Saturday extended Jahangir Tareen's and his son Ali Tareen's interim bails till May 3. Accompanied by over two dozen Punjab lawmakers from the ruling PTI, Jahangir Tareen and his son appeared for the extension of their bails in the money laundering case.

Jahangir and Ali appeared before Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan as their counsel told the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sent notices to his clients on April 14 and summoned record of all businesses, including dairy farms, of the PTI leader.

The lawyer argued that it was not possible to submit all the record on a day's notice, particularly due to the law and order situation. He told the court that Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen will appear before the investigation agency on April 19. The court adjourned the hearing of case till May 3.

Jahangir Tareen talked to media afterwards outside the judicial complex and said: "it is unknown that who is doing my character assassination but the names will be revealed eventually."

Tareen said he did not start his business after joining politics. "I was a farmer first, then I started my business and then joined politics," he said.

He said FIRs were lodged against him pertaining to matters which were eight to 10 years old and should have been probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Lashing out at his party's government, Tareen categorically denied he had any role in increasing sugar price in the country. He said attempts were being made to malign him. "I have no idea that on whose instructions all this is being done," he said.

SECP FIA Jahangir Tareen Court PTI sugar price FIRs PTI leader

Interim bails of Tareen, son extended till May 3

Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases

TLP not banned under any foreign pressure: Fawad

French nationals refuse embassy call to leave

PM’s message to Western govts: Insulting Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be same as denying Holocaust

Taliban accuse US of violating 2020 deal

July-March (2020-21): Country imports mobile phones worth $1.535bn: PBS

Tax holiday for Gwadar Free Port: Steel producers oppose duty-free imports

Iran nuclear talks ‘progress’ in Vienna

‘NASA rules,’ Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9bn moon lander contract

New draft PPA between CPPA-G, KE prepared

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.