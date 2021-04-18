US asks Brazil for 'immediate' action on Amazon

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday welcomed Brazil's renewed promise to end illegal deforestation but urged immediate action to protect the Amazon, a major factor in global climate change.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a longtime scourge of environmentalists, in a letter to President Joe Biden ahead of next week's US-led climate summit voiced support for a previous Brazilian goal of stopping illegal deforestation by 2030.

Bolsonaro's "recommitment to eliminating illegal deforestation is important," US climate envoy John Kerry wrote on Twitter.

"We look forward to immediate actions and engagement with indigenous populations and civil society so this announcement can deliver tangible results."

Bolsonaro, one of the closest international allies of former US president Donald Trump, said his efforts on deforestation showed "unequivocal" support for Biden's efforts.

But Bolsonaro also appealed for "considerable" international support to help Brazil meet the goal.

One of the most prominent defenders of the Amazon, indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire, voiced skepticism over Bolsonaro's promise in a video addressed to Biden that warned of encroachments by loggers.

"The president of this country has told many lies," he said.

"If this bad president says something to you, ignore him. Say that Raoni already talked to me."

During the presidential campaign Biden called for $20 billion in international funding to stop Brazil from "tearing down the forest" with a risk of economic consequences if it does not comply. Bolsonaro at the time denounced the then candidate's threats.