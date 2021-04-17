ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Pakistan

Baluchistan Government imposes broader lockdown till May 1st.

  • All sorts of public gatherings will be banned in the province, starting May 1.
  • The inter-city transport will be suspended on Saturdays and Sundays, while public transport will operate with 50 percent capacity.
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Apr 2021

The Balochistan government has decided to impose a broader lockdown in the province till May 01.

The spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani, announced this on Saturday, and later shared the notification on Twitter.

While talking to the media in Quetta, Shahwani said that under the fresh restrictions imposed due to rising COVID-19 cases, all sorts of public gatherings will be barred in the province.

The recent restrictions announced are besides the constraint on transport activities, which allows inter-city transport to carry only 50 percent of passengers, and bars inter-provincial transport for Saturdays and Sundays.

“Public will be allowed to visit the parks, however, they had to ensure social distancing,” Liaquat Shahwani said, adding that only shops of essential items would be allowed to remain open during the smart lockdown in the province.

He said the third COVID outbreak is far more dangerous than the first two waves and recommended the public to use masks in public places to avoid contracting the infection.“Lack of mask use will increase the number of cases and will lead to further restrictions,” the spokesperson warned.

He also mentioned the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for mosques and said that the health guidelines will be implemented as per the NCOC decision, and Taraweh prayers will be offered while maintaining social distancing.

The spokesperson appealed to the masses to once again cooperate with the government to take over the COVID-19 in the similar way they had extended their cooperation last year.

