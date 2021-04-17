Perpetrators of violence against police, institutions will be brought to justice: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that two law enforcement personnel were martyred and 673 injured during the violent protests of Tehreek-e-Labbaik.

The government cannot be blackmailed by force and the perpetrators of violence against police and institutions will be brought to justice.

In a statement on Friday night Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad said that 2359 protesters from Tehreek-e-Lubaik Pakistan from Punjab, 370 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 285 from Sindh were arrested for engaging in subversive activities.

He said that two law enforcement personnel were martyred and 673 injured, while two were abducted, as well as three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 12 in Sindh. ?

He said that the government could not be blackmailed by force and the perpetrators of violence.

He said that miscreants would fail in their nefarious intentions, adding that the government had thwarted the violent protests of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan with its best strategy.

He said, by the grace of Allah today, traffic was flowing on major highways across the country, with people offering the first Friday prayers of Ramzan in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said that he was sorry for the closure of social media for three hours today and apologized for it.

He said that every effort would be made to prevent this from happening in future.

The Federal Minister said that the government was making all possible efforts to protect the lives and property of the people.

He appreciated the role of provincial governments and the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Religious Affairs, law enforcement agencies and police in maintaining law and order.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts at the international level would continue to protect the honour of the Holy Prophet ( S.A.W).