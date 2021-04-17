ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Rs446bn package announced: PM reaches out to Sindh province’s ‘backward’ areas

APP 17 Apr 2021

SUKKUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday unveiled a historic development package worth Rs 446 billion to uplift “backward” areas of opposition-led Sindh province through power supply, irrigation, sports and communication projects.

The prime minister, while addressing a ceremony to hand over business loan cheques among the entitled youths here, said proposed projects would start getting shape within a month as feasibility studies have already been completed.

Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Ali Haider Zaidi, Asad Umar, Mohammad Mian Soomro, Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar, Sindh Governor Imran Islamil and Usman Dar accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister said he is pleased to visit the interior Sindh with a good news of a development package, which otherwise is the responsibility of the provincial government under the 18th Amendment.

He said Interior Sindh was the poorest area of the country, besides southern Balochistan and now merged tribal districts.

He said the people of interior Sindh have been living in difficult circumstances without basic facilities and rights besides facing victimization through police.

He also likened the development outlook of the interior Sindh with Mohenjo-Daro and said instead of any advancement of the people are moving backward.

Earlier, the prime minister also distributed cheques among the entitled youths of business loan under Kamyab Jawan Programme and certificates among those who completed skill training.

Later, the prime minister also examined the disbursement of Ehsaas cash assistance among the women through biometric identification and also handed over cheques to them.

Briefing the prime minister, SAPM Sania Nishtar said for the first time, the biometric was being used to ensure transparency in cash dispensation.

She said 80 percent Ehsaas Survey had been completed and rest would be done by June.

Dr Sania said the people should send their CNIC No to 8171 helpline to know their entitlement. Moreover, special desks would also be set up at district level to register the families who could not be registered yet.

In his address, Planning Minister Asad Umar said despite being a resource rich province, the people of Sindh were deprived of development and basic facilities.

He said the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project would be approved by CDWP and Public Private Partnership Board by next week.

He said under the package, Rs 52 billion would be spent for power and gas supply to the deprived areas and Rohri and Hyderabad railways stations would be upgraded.

He said the federal government decided to accomplish Nai Gaj Dam project to irrigate 28,800 acres after Sindh government refused to do its part.

He said 100,000 youth in 14 preferred districts would be skill trained to, sports facilities to be developed for benefit of 130,000 youth including 35,000 girls.

The package would also ensure the introduction of 3G and 4G services for 3.7 million population and optic fiber connectivity for 1.2 million people.

He said after upgradation of 14 passport offices, 200,000 people would not have to travel outside districts for the passport related works.

He said the prime minister had given three-month time to all the ministers concerned to start execution of their projects.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Imran Khan believed that his vision for change was yet awaited in Sindh where people faced most injustices, be it was power and gas supply or the policing system.

He also thanked Asad Umar for drafting the package by visiting the areas to ascertain the needs in consultation with the local leadership.

