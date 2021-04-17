TLP ban at right time: senator

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that the movement of (Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan) was banned at the right time and the government took a timely step to save the country from catastrophe.

“However, the doors of negotiations are always open,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Friday. He further said that the organisation that was founded by a policeman killed four and injured more than 500 policemen during the recent protests. “The law enforcement officers were tortured under the guise of protest, which is tantamount to a state coup,” he added.

“The state writ cannot be challenged under any circumstances; whoever takes the law into their own hands or challenges the state writ, the law will come into force. It is the government’s responsibility to protect the life and property of the people and the state will not make any compromise on this,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021