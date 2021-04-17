KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 16, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
254,072,316 118,456,597 10,425,756,772 4,537,885,469
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 615,473,226 (786,374,966) (170,901,740)
Local Individuals 9,339,211,237 (9,390,421,321) (51,210,084)
Local Corporates 2,944,417,938 (2,722,306,114) 222,111,824
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.