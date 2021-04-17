KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 16, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 254,072,316 118,456,597 10,425,756,772 4,537,885,469 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 615,473,226 (786,374,966) (170,901,740) Local Individuals 9,339,211,237 (9,390,421,321) (51,210,084) Local Corporates 2,944,417,938 (2,722,306,114) 222,111,824 ===============================================================================

