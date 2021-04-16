Govt making efforts to bring Nawaz back from London: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was making all out efforts to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan from London.

The people had given mandate to ruling party to carry out process of accountability against corrupt elements, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The real culprits are out of this country, he said adding that incumbent government was trying to summon Nawaz Sharif to face criminal cases in Pakistan.

Commenting on demolition of Jati Umra of Sharif family, he said, in fact, the property of Jati Umra was belonged to a lady and later, it has been transferred to Nawaz’s mother.

Sharif Family, he said, had challenged the decision before the court. Replying to a question about land mafia, he said Khokar brothers had a small house built on hundreds of Kanal land.

He said notices had been issued to such persons who occupied land illegally.

To a question about accountability, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the people had voted for PTI on the name of accountability.

He made it clear that all corruption cases are under process and we were waiting the decisions of courts against such criminal cases.

He said the government would continue the accountability process to eliminate corruption from the country.