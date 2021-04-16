ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Technology

United Mobile Becomes OnePlus' First Official Distributor in Pakistan

  • United Mobile has joined hands with OnePlus to become its first official distributor in Pakistan.
  • OnePlus will be officially launched by United Mobile in Pakistan on the 19th of April, 2021.
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Apr 2021

United Mobile has joined hands with OnePlus to become its first official distributor in Pakistan. The company hopes to disrupt the Pakistani mobile phone sector by officially launching OnePlus phones in Pakistan on the 19th of April, 2021.

Being one of the major telecom distribution companies in the country, United Mobile is committed to meeting the needs and expectations of its customers by offering them high quality products and services. While it has played a huge role in advancing the growth of Pakistan's mobile industry, United Mobile hopes to bring high quality and internationally acclaimed smartphones for its customers in Pakistan through this partnership with OnePlus.

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is known worldwide for its incredible smartphone design and technology. Despite its international popularity, the brand previously did not have an official presence in Pakistan. However, this new partnership with United Mobile will offer OnePlus an opportunity to make its mark in Pakistan.

OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first phone to debut in Pakistan as part of this new partnership.

Red Cable Club

OnePlus and United Mobile will also establish a special, membership-based Red Cable Club in Pakistan. This club will offer exclusive benefits to its members such as up to 50 percent off on out-of-warranty parts and services, and OnePlus original accessories.

In addition to this, Red Cable Club members will also be given access to new products before the launch date at exclusive prices, get priority service at customer care centers and enjoy a special Aftersales Service Package known as the Warp Support Service, where issues will be resolved within 4 hours.

All official OnePlus products will be available at retail stores across Pakistan and online retailers such as daraz.pk, ecart.pk, and surmawala.pk with free countrywide shipping.

