Standing Committee on Finance approve funds for projects in Punjab

The Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance has approved the release of funds for various projects in the province.

A meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar approved the release of funds for various development projects on Friday.

As per details, funds will be released for various development projects in Lahore, Mianwali, Sahiwal and other cities.

Six road projects in Lahore to be completed at a cost of Rs. 190 million, whereas, water supply schemes in Harappa and Chichawatni areas of Sahiwal were approved.

Sewerage and drainage project in Mianwali to be completed at a cost of Rs. 130 million. Funds for expansion of Khwaja Ghulam Farid Shrine in Kot Mithan were also approved.

Water supply and bridge and paved road projects on Sanghar Nala under Koh-e-Sulaiman Development Authority were also approved.