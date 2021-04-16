Interior Sindh lags behind other provinces in development due to neglect, says PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Kamyab Jawan and Ehsas Program, an initiative for the welfare of the country’s youth, in Sukkur, local media reported on Friday.

Addressing the event, Imran said that areas in Interior Sindh lag far behind in development as compared to other provinces due to neglect. He added that the government faced bigger mafias in Punjab which is the reason it could not give time to Sindh.

"Interior Sindh is going backward rather than going forward," he said.

The prime minister announced a development package of Rs446bn for the people of Sindh, saying that it had taken considerable difficulty in putting together the funds for the package.

"It will take a month for people to see the changes that our funds bring about for them, on-ground," he said.

The prime minister said he considered the people of every province, regardless of whether the PTI ruled there or not, as his own people. "We will focus our energies on uplifting the downtrodden people," he said. "I promise the people of Sindh that I will do everything in my power to bring about a change in your lives," he added.

Imran maintained that the government will utilize all resources to help and provide support to the people of Sindh.

The prime minister spoke about the Bundle Island in great detail, saying that no one before had bothered to realize that development there would entail jobs for thousands of people.

Regarding the Bundle Island, he said that Pakistan could earn billions in revenue, provide employment to the people of Sindh and also earn foreign exchange reserves if the island is developed.

PM Khan stated it is unfortunate that the Sindh government rescinded the no-objection certificate it had earlier provided to the federal government to carry out development work there.

PM Imran Khan said his government had told the Sindh government that profit earned from the development on the island would be handed over to Sindh.

He hoped the Sindh government would review its decision and provide the government with the NOC to start work at the island, adding that it would increase the country's foreign exchange reserves and strengthen Pakistan's economy.