Nawaz, Fazl agree to move forward against PTI govt despite PPP and ANP resignations

(Karachi) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to devise a future course of action related to the anti-government movement and long march, local media reported.

As per details, both the leaders discussed the country’s overall political situation and the situation arising after the separation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) from the PDM.

Both the leaders agreed to move forward against the PTI government and stick to the agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Earlier, the Pakistan People's Party and Awami National Party parted ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement after rifts between the opposition alliance deepened over the show-cause notice issue.

The resignations of PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Qamar Zaman Kaira were submitted to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Later, Fazlur Rehman invited the PPP and ANP to reconsider their decision over resignations.