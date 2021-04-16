ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,333 Increased By ▲ 103.18 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,545 Increased By ▲ 35.47 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan temporarily blocks major social media sites including Facebook and Twitter after TLP's violent protests

  • The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has shut down social media apps till 3 pm
  • The decision has been taken to maintain the law and order in the country following violent protests by a banned religious party
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 16 Apr 2021

(Karachi) In a surprising move, social media platforms have been blocked for a few hours in the country, local media reported on Friday.

As per the Interior Ministry, the decision has been taken to maintain the law and order in the country following violent protests by a banned religious party.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has shut down social media apps like Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok, Instagram, etc till 3 pm.

Earlier, on April 13, violent protests erupted across the country after Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters took to the streets claiming the lives of two policemen and injuries to more than 300 people. The TLP protesters also damaged public and private property.

The TLP had been demanding the government to expel the French ambassador and ban the import of goods from that country over blasphemy.

As the law and order situation worsened, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that the government has banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

He said that no case registered against TLP men regarding violence during protests will be taken back. He highlighted that the government will not spare anyone involved in creating law and order and damaging public and private property.

In the past, Pakistan enforced new rules governing social media that raised concerns about freedom of expression and human rights in the country. Under the new legislation, social media platforms that do not comply with the content removal demands of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority will face bans and fines.

The rules for Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content came into force after the government issued a Gazette Notification on October 20, 2020, whereby it approved them.

Since February 2020, the government has been trying to put in place a set of rules that not only curtail dissent and ban any entertainment assumed against the moral and religious ethics of society but also clamp down on critical voices. In September, TikTok, PUBG, dating Apps, and YouTube were among the platforms that received complaints from the PTA to ban content if they wish to continue operating in Pakistan.

Pakistan facebook TikTok Twitter Instagram Pakistan Telecommunication Authority social media platforms ban imposed reason unknown

Pakistan temporarily blocks major social media sites including Facebook and Twitter after TLP's violent protests

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

Private sector: Govt plan for handing over Discos finalised

Biden says for US, Russia 'now is the time to deescalate'

Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters