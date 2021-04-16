ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Punjab reports 2,870 Covid-19 cases, 68 fatalities

Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Out of record 37,775 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2870 fresh virus cases and 68 more fatalities were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 258,441 and death toll to 7209.

While conducting more corona tests, the positivity rate of the virus has declined to 7.59% from previous 12.8%. With the recovery of 2154 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 209760.

In Lahore, 1726 fresh Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Out of 250 ventilators allocated in Lahore public sector hospitals, around 200 are occupied and remaining ventilators are vacant.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 137614 cases and 2970 deaths, Rawalpindi 21329 cases and 1159 deaths, Faisalabad 15650 cases and 716 deaths, Multan 12107 cases and 447 deaths, Bahawalpur 5647 cases and 182 deaths, Gujranwala 6784 cases and 237 deaths, Gujrat 6292 cases and 99 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 3661 cases and 158 deaths, Sargodha 5231 cases and 184 deaths, Sheikhupura 2635 cases and 71 deaths and Sialkot reported 6016 cases and 202 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid on Thursday announced that over 750,000 people across the province have so far received dose of coronavirus vaccine.

“The vaccination process of the people aged above 60 is going on with a fast pace in the province and the people aged above 70 are being administered a single-dose vaccine,” she said, adding: “Over 136,000 health workers have received their first dose in the province followed by over 83,000 who had also received the second jab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

