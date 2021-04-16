ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Cotton yarns: ECC decision to withdraw customs duty lauded

KARACHI: Hanif Lakhany, Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and ...
Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Hanif Lakhany, Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) and Vice Chairman Farhan Ashrafi and convener FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Yarn Trading have lauded the ECC decision to withdraw customs duty on cotton yarns and said that ECC of the Cabinet withdrew customs duty on import of cotton yarns till June 30, 2021.

They called for the abolition of additional customs duties and regulatory duty on synthetic yarns for countering the negative effects of the corona epidemic and to continue the production activities.

Hanif Lakhany and Farhan Ashrafi said the ECC was commendable but the removal of additional customs duty and regulatory duty on synthetic yarns should also be abolished to support the textile industry, which is facing hurdles due to unavailability of raw materials and high prices.

So immediate permission should be given for cotton and cotton yarns import from India, they added.

“Due to low production of cotton in the country and huge increase in the price of cotton yarns in the local market, the cost of industrial production has gone up significantly. On the contrary, it is becoming more and more difficult to run industries, which may affect the delivery of export orders,” they pointed out.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

