NCC-FFP told: Foreign funding of 14 Sindh projects may be lapsed

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee-Foreign Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) was informed, on Thursday, that out of 27 foreign funded projects amounting $3.1 billion in Sindh province, 14 projects have been ranked as problematic and unsatisfactory and may lapse foreign funding.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired the meeting of the NCC-FFP in Sindh province at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, here on Thursday.

Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Noor Ahmed, secretary Economic Affairs Division, chief secretary, Government of Sindh, senior officials of line departments of Sindh government, representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Finance Division attended the meeting.

The chair was informed that 27 projects amounting to $3.1 billion in communications, transport, energy, water and irrigation, education, health and public private partnership with the support of development partners including the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank are under implementation.

The forum was apprised about the Karachi mobility, Sindh agricultural growth, and Sindh response to stunting projects are problematic and facing huge challenges in course of implementation.

It was also informed that out of 27 foreign-funded projects, 14 projects have been ranked as problematic and unsatisfactory.

The development partners have also expressed their serious concerns on slow implementation of the projects from time-to-time.

Some of the projects may lapse foreign funding, if not utilised within stipulated timelines.

The minister expressed displeasure to the line departments of Sindh government for slow implementation of foreign-funded projects in the province.

He said that these projects are significant to achieve the SDGs goals in the country, so there is a dire need to put them on fast track.

The minister also directed the line departments to indicate timelines for resolution of impediments and expedite the completion of these projects of public importance.

He said that projects related to stunted growth and agricultural sector must be executed in a timely and efficient manner. Bakhtiar expressed displeasure over slow work on Karachi transport project.

He directed that the Sindh government should expedite work on delayed projects in collaboration with international financial institutions.

Public interest projects such as Karachi Transport Project and agriculture and irrigation should be completed on a priority basis, he added.

According to the World Bank, the Karachi Mobility Project ($382 million) will improve access to jobs, mobility, and safety through a Bus Rapid Transit system along the 21-km Yellow Corridor. A key focus area of the project is to provide safe and secure transport for women’s mobility.

The corridor starts at Dawood Chowrangi in the east, runs through the Korangi industrial area, and ends in Numaish at the city centre.

It is one of five priority lines in the city’s transport plan and will benefit commuters along Surjani town and Korangi industrial area.

The project will reduce travel time, road traffic fatalities, and reduce emissions.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project ($40 million) is part of larger and longer-term $1.6 billion programme.

This first phase will support an ambitious reform program aiming to improve the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s efficiency and sustainability to provide clean drinking water and sanitation services to the citizens of Karachi.

Two million people will benefit from better customer service, reduced water losses, and improvements in asset and revenue management.

Water supply and sewage networks will also be rehabilitated through investments in at least three informal settlements (katchi abadis), pumping stations, and sewer maintenance trucks, the bank added.

