ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 122,904 tonnes of cargos comprising 72,831 tonnes of import cargos and 50,073 tonnes of export cargos during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargos of 72,831 comprised of 36,878 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 13,976 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,027 tonnes of Rock Phosphate and 10,950 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargos of 50,073 tons comprised of 36,273 tons of containerized cargo, 9,000 tonnes of Clinkers, 4,800 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

A total of 5,994 containers were handled out of which 2681 were of imports and 3313 were of exports. 2681 import containers comprised of 825 of 20s and 920 0f 40s.

Imports empty containers were 16 of 20s and 0 of 40s. Export containers 655 comprised of 585 of 20s and 362 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 429 of 20s and 273 of 40s.

There were five ships namely Vancouver, Pacific Anna, Kmtc Mumbai, Winter Sun and Jin Hao at Karachi Port.

There are three ships namely AC-D, M.T Khairpur and Eastern Chemi have sailed out from Karachi Port.

There were 06 ships namely Soldoy, X-Press Bardsey, Independent Spirit, KMTC Mumbai, Bernadette and Winter Sun are currently at the berths.

There are 09 ships namely Sea Fortune, X-Press Kilimanjaro, MSC Levina, Anchagelos Gabriel, Merapi, M.T Karachi, Apl Le Havre, Northern Discover and Mol Generosity, expected to sail on 15-04-2021.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 200,816 tonnes comprising 175,926 tonnes of import cargo and 24,890 tonnes of export cargo inclusive of containerised cargo carried 4,561 containers (3,251 TEUs imports and 1,310 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 175,926 tonnes includes 61,769 tonnes of containerized cargo; 42,170 tonnes of coal; 38,500 tonnes of gas oil, 11,000 tonnes of palm oil, 10,525 tonnes of chemicals 10,455 tonnes of canola and 1,507 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 24,890 tonnes includes 24,890 tonnes of containerised cargo.

A total of ten ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships Amis Nature, Bay Yasu and Damas carrying coal, palm oil and mogas are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday 14th April 2021. Three more ships Aristomenis, MSC Levina and Josephine Maersk carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 15th April 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Port Qasim Karachi Port Karachi Port Trust export cargos import cargos

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

POL products’ prices slashed

PM, China’s envoy discuss CPEC projects

Industrial consumers: CCoE approves proposal on ToU tariff scheme extension

Personal income tax: FBR trying to reduce number of slabs to 5

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Citigroup exits 13 global consumer banking markets

Afghan peace process: Troop pullout should coincide with progress: FO

US sanctions Russia, Moscow reacts angrily

Eurobond inflows push up forex reserves to $23bn

Additional SDRs to give ‘meaningful’ support: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.