KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 122,904 tonnes of cargos comprising 72,831 tonnes of import cargos and 50,073 tonnes of export cargos during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargos of 72,831 comprised of 36,878 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 13,976 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,027 tonnes of Rock Phosphate and 10,950 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargos of 50,073 tons comprised of 36,273 tons of containerized cargo, 9,000 tonnes of Clinkers, 4,800 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

A total of 5,994 containers were handled out of which 2681 were of imports and 3313 were of exports. 2681 import containers comprised of 825 of 20s and 920 0f 40s.

Imports empty containers were 16 of 20s and 0 of 40s. Export containers 655 comprised of 585 of 20s and 362 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 429 of 20s and 273 of 40s.

There were five ships namely Vancouver, Pacific Anna, Kmtc Mumbai, Winter Sun and Jin Hao at Karachi Port.

There are three ships namely AC-D, M.T Khairpur and Eastern Chemi have sailed out from Karachi Port.

There were 06 ships namely Soldoy, X-Press Bardsey, Independent Spirit, KMTC Mumbai, Bernadette and Winter Sun are currently at the berths.

There are 09 ships namely Sea Fortune, X-Press Kilimanjaro, MSC Levina, Anchagelos Gabriel, Merapi, M.T Karachi, Apl Le Havre, Northern Discover and Mol Generosity, expected to sail on 15-04-2021.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 200,816 tonnes comprising 175,926 tonnes of import cargo and 24,890 tonnes of export cargo inclusive of containerised cargo carried 4,561 containers (3,251 TEUs imports and 1,310 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 175,926 tonnes includes 61,769 tonnes of containerized cargo; 42,170 tonnes of coal; 38,500 tonnes of gas oil, 11,000 tonnes of palm oil, 10,525 tonnes of chemicals 10,455 tonnes of canola and 1,507 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 24,890 tonnes includes 24,890 tonnes of containerised cargo.

A total of ten ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships Amis Nature, Bay Yasu and Damas carrying coal, palm oil and mogas are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday 14th April 2021. Three more ships Aristomenis, MSC Levina and Josephine Maersk carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 15th April 2021.

