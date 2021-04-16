ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
PM launches Pakistan Medical Commission’s online service

Zaheer Abbasi 16 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the Pakistan Medical Commission’s online service, a big step towards meritocracy and transparency in the medical profession, adding it would set a standard for the doctors.

Speaking after launching the Pakistan Medical Commission’s online service, the prime minister said that it was a big step to bringing about meritocracy and transparency, adding “every one promotes democracy primarily because it is about meritocracy and transparency.”

The prime minister deplored that performance of medical profession has declined because of the regulator as the then regulator did not do the work as was being done by the PMC.

He said there was a time when Pakistan’s medical colleges’ acceptance was worldwide but this acceptance had gradually declined and the world had begun to reject Pakistan’s medical colleges degrees.

Primary reason for the rejection of Pakistani medical degrees was the then regulator’s work, he added.

The prime minister said there were some professions where chance could not be taken, and medical and doctors was one of them, so it was important to set the standard for the doctors. “This step is a beginning towards this direction,” he said, adding the entire health sector would be based on it.

The premier said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had provided health coverage to all the people in the province, and Punjab would provide by the end of that year.

Health card is a protection to the 50 percent population that cannot afford expensive medical treatment.

The prime minister said the government was allowing duty-free import of medical equipments to the private sector.

The government would provide every support to the PMC as its role would further increase.

He congratulated the PMC team on establishing the online system of verification and said the step taken by the PMC would improve performance standard of the medical colleges in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

