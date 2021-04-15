Pakistan
PM to announce Rs446bn mega development package for Sindh tomorrow: Fawad
15 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce mega development package of Rs. 446 billion for Sindh in Sukkur tomorrow.
In a tweet, he said that this huge amount would be in addition to Rs. 1100 billion of Karachi package.
He said next two years would be years of development as PTI government was taking all possible steps to end the sense of deprivation among the people of Sindh.
