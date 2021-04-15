ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PM launches PMC Online Service for medical students, practitioners

  • The Prime Minister said the service will help evaluate performance of the medical colleges in a transparent manner.
PPI 15 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Online Service to facilitate doctors, dentists and students to apply online for licenses, certificates and verification.

Physicians about the latest developments taking place in medical education and treatment. This reflects digitalization of the regulatory body harmonized with the contemporary trends of 21st century.

Addressing the launching ceremony here on Thursday, the Prime Minister said the service will help evaluate performance of the medical colleges in a transparent manner.

He congratulated the PMC team on establishing the online system of verification and said that the step taken by the PMC will improve the standard of the performance and standard of the medical colleges in Pakistan.

Imran Khan assured the PMC of all out help from the government in this endeavour. He said for the first time, the government is working on providing universal health facilities to the people for which health cards are being provided to them. He said health card is a protection provided to the people of less privileged segments of society.

Imran Khan said universal health coverage will bring about a revolution to the health sector, prompting the private sector to establish hospitals in far-flung areas of the country.

He said the government is facilitating the private sector by allowing duty-free import of medical equipment and government lands on cheaper rates for the establishment of hospitals in smaller cities and towns.

