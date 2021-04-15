ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Court indicts Haleem in case in Ghotki

  • Further hearing of the case was adjourned until May 26, 2021.
APP 15 Apr 2021

SUKKUR: A court in Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district on Thursday indicted PTI leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in a case.

Haleem appeared before the court as it resumed hearing of the case pertaining to obstructing performance of official duties. The court read out charges against him, which he denied and opted to contest them. He said that the case against him is based on political grounds.

The court directed the prosecution side to present its witnesses at next hearing to record their testimonies. Further hearing of the case was adjourned until May 26, 2021.

Talking to media outside the court, the opposition leader told the Prime Minister Imran Khan would reach Sukkur on Friday (tomorrow) to announce a package for Sindh, which is just the beginning of development in the province.

He said, "we want to do much more but the sword of the 18th Amendment hangs over us". He said they supported this amendment but many people have done corruption in the garb of this amendment.

He said that during coronavirus pandemic, the federal government gave Rs60 billion to Sindh but the PPP government wanted all funds for its corruption. He retreated that they wanted postings of their favourite deputy commissioners to get delimitation done that favours their political interests.

He said as per planning and development, corruption of 44 percent was done in projects of Rs7 billion during five years.

