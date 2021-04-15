ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Apr 15, 2021
Pakistan

AJK enriched with potential to emerge as vibrant hub of e-commerce: AJK President

  • Under the MoU, the EC will provide training on digital facilities to AJK students to help them learn wide range of skills for establishing successful online businesses.
APP 15 Apr 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said AJK has fertile and required conducive environment to establish successful online businesses and to improve the earning potential and employability among the educated youth in the state.

He stated this after chairing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between AJK Board of Investment and M/S Extreme Commerce (EC) held at Jammu and Kashmir House in the federal metropolis, AJK President office said.

Chairman Board of Investment Azad Kashmir Naveed Sadiq, Secretary Industries, Khawaja Ahsan and the officials of Extreme Commerce were also present on the occasion.

Under the MoU, the EC will provide training on digital facilities to AJK students to help them learn wide range of skills for establishing successful online businesses. The Extreme Commerce is a skilled-based learning platform, which has been designed to impart knowledge on topics that can enable the students to start earning after learning.

“I appreciate the chairman Board of Investment, Naveed Sadiq for taking this initiative and to make AJK the hub of e-commerce, which would create new opportunities for our young students in e-marketing, especially in supply chains,” he said.

The AJK President said that because of the highest literacy rate and the growing number of graduates from the public sector universities in AJK, our students will immensely benefit by using updated e-Commerce tools, online trading and providing virtual services to the potential clients.

Highlighting the role of incubation centres, he said that such facilities play significant role in fostering entrepreneurship. He said the AJK government is paying special attention to improving the internet connectivity in the state for promoting the culture of e-commerce and realizing the full potential of e-marketing.

“The educational landscape and the growing human capital will provide a launching pad for the fast development of industries, agriculture, tourism and services sector, he stated. The President added that under the agreement, the AJK Board of Investment will facilitate the EC to launch the Video Boot Camp and the BoI will play the role of coordinator and facilitator between the EC and the beneficiaries.

The AJK-BoI will perform the initial scrutiny of the beneficiaries and will coordinate with universities AJK and AJK TEVTA to conduct e-commerce awareness seminars for successful launching of the skill development program in the state.

The EC, on its part, will organize and conduct the seminars/conferences for creating awareness of digital marketing and e-commerce in AJK.

Sardar Masood Khan Ecommerce AJK President

AJK enriched with potential to emerge as vibrant hub of e-commerce: AJK President

