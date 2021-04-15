Pakistan
Nobody allowed to take law into own hands: Minister
- He said the government is striving to establish a peaceful environment across the country.
15 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has warned that no person will be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people and government will take stern action against those elements, who are creating law and order situation.
Talking to PTV news channel, he said that common people are suffering serious problems owing to the behavior of the protesters.
He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is striving to establish a peaceful environment across the country.
