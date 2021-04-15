ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Pakistan

Lahore court issues stay order in Jati Umra land transfer case

  • Sharif family alleged that the government is trying to maneuver the ownership record of the property
  • In 1993, the Sharif family purchased 200 Kanal land but the revenue department canceled the transfer of the land after the alleged fraud came to light
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 15 Apr 2021

(Karachi) A Lahore court granted a stay order in the transfer of the ownership of the Sharif family’s Jati Umra land case, local media reported.

As per details, the Sharif family filed a civil suit stating that Begum Shamim Akhtar was the owner of the property. "The government is trying to maneuver the ownership record of the property,” the Sharif family alleged.

They requested the court to restrain the government from canceling or transferring the ownership of the property.

The court, however, ruled that the status quo be maintained regarding the suit property till the next date of hearing. The court stated that the injunction can be modified at any stage if new facts surface.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Raiwind is alleged to have been acquired through corrupt practices. A 600-Kanal piece of land, belonging to the Board of Revenue, was transferred to a woman, named Waheeda in 1989. Later in 1993, the Sharif family purchased 200 Kanal from her.

On April 13, 2021, the revenue department canceled the transfer of the land after the alleged fraud came to light.

