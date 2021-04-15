PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program in Islamabad to help students of underprivileged segments of society access undergraduate education, local media reported on Thursday.

Addressing the event, Imran said that the federal government will spend Rs5.5 bn every year on 70,000 scholarships.

“No nation can progress without education,” the premier asserted, adding that the country cannot develop unless the powerful are brought under the rule of law. Imran Khan reaffirmed the commitment to build Pakistan as a great nation on the State of Madina’s principles of rule of law and focus on education.

He mentioned that the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program will also be rolled out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for which the budget allocation will be Rs427 million.

The scholarship program is worth Rs27.93 billion rupees which will be used in the next five years. The program will be implemented in 129 public sector universities across the country.

The provinces are also pursuing the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program.

For Punjab, the annual budget of Rs 1 billion has been approved for this scholarship program. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar said the scope of the scholarship will be expanded to other professional degrees as 50 percent of scholarships will be given on merit while the rest of the amount will be earmarked for the needy and deserving students.