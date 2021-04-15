Markets
Hong Kong shares down at break
15 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the morning session Thursday following two days of gains and after China's central bank moved to tighten liquidity in financial markets to keep a lid on lending.
The Hang Seng Index shed 0.96 percent, or 276.93 points, to 28,623.90.
