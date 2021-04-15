COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

(Karachi) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Fauji Foundation Headquarters in Rawalpindi and inaugurated a 100-bed hospital, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

As per the military's media wing, COAS Bajwa was briefed about the ongoing and future plans of the Fauji Foundation.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the performance of the foundation and its commitment to provide quality services. During the visit, the Army Chief also inaugurated the Foundation University Institute School of Nursing.

Fauji Foundation is a Charitable Trust founded in 1954 for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and their dependents.

It is being operated on a completely self-sustaining basis. It channels approximately 80 percent of the profits from commercial ventures into social protection programs that serve a beneficiary population representing approximately 5 percent of the country’s population.