ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dozens of TLP protesters arrested after clash with police

Recorder Report 15 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of protesters were arrested on Wednesday as they clashed with police in an ongoing crackdown against followers of hardliner Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, seeking his immediate release and expulsion of French ambassador from Pakistan.

The police cleared hundreds of protesters from different parts of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as they started crackdown on them when they took to the streets soon after Sehri early in the morning.

A large contingent of police arrived at a metro bus station in Rawalpindi which was occupied by baton-wielding protesters but the police managed to arrest them despite tough resistance.

After the arrest, the police tied the protesters to each other with their shirts and made them parade on the Murree Road for about an hour.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that all roads in the capital, including exit and entry points, were clear for traffic.

He later said five locations were blocked in Islamabad but the capital police “with extremely limited resources” cleared all of them. “No lives lost. No lethal injuries. Almost no loss of property,” he tweeted.

A heavy police contingent was deployed in Bhara Kahu, Zero Point in front of 15 and Faizabad while all roads leading to the French Embassy were blocked.

According to police officials, the protests have been ended in most places across the country, while a few incidents of skirmishes between the police and protesters have been reported.

The meeting, with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid in the chair and senior officials in attendance, reviewed the law and order situation across the country, particularly in Islamabad.

On the occasion, Rashid lauded police, Rangers and district administration on getting majority of the areas cleared. Those in attendance praised police officials who lost their lives in the clashes.

The interior minister directed the participants to ensure the writ of the state at all costs. He said that motorways, GT Road, and other major arteries had been reopened for traffic.

He added that Liaquat Bagh, Tarnol, Bhara Kahu, and Rawat had also been cleared for vehicular traffic.

In Rawalpindi, several people have reportedly been injured following clashes with the police. Shelling was reported from the Liaquat Bagh Chowk and Murree Road, with protesters pelting stones on the law enforcement personnel.

The city’s metro-bus track turned into a battleground, with several reportedly injured. The protesters also set properties on fire and were dispersed by Rangers after a baton-charge.

Skirmishes were also reported from Taxila where protesters have managed to continue their sit-ins.

Traffic has reportedly been restored in Karachi and Sahiwal too as police successfully dispersed the protesters.

Clashes have been reported from Multan, with several police officials sustaining injuries in the incidents.

The TLP is protesting against the arrest of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, who was taken into custody earlier this week, and blasphemous caricatures published in France.

They have demanded that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from that country banned.

The government had reached an agreement with the TLP on Nov 16 to involve the parliament to decide the matter in three months.

As the Feb 16 deadline neared, the government had expressed its inability to implement the agreement and sought more time. The TLP had agreed to delay its protest by two-and-a-half months to April 20.

On Sunday, the party chief, in a video message, had asked the TLP workers to be ready to launch the long march if government failed to meet the deadline. It had prompted the government to arrest him.

Police had swooped on Rizvi at around 2pm on Wahdat Road in Lahore on Monday where he had gone to attend a funeral. Outraged TLP had issued a call for countrywide protests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sheikh Rashid Hamza Shafqaat TLP Saad Hussain Rizvi TLP protesters

Dozens of TLP protesters arrested after clash with police

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

TLP banned, says interior minister

Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery: IEA

Ministers say PSM revival plan to be expedited

In the event of moratorium on energy prices: Govt asked to spell out its circular debt alternate plans

Russia says US plan violates Taliban deal

COAS tells US: Pakistan to support Afghan-led process

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.