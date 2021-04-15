ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
KCR project: Umar directs ministry, P3A to start work on market project

Naveed Butt 15 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directed the Ministry of Railways and Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) to start work on the market of the Karachi Circular Railway project for private sector participants.

The minister, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting to review the pace of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transport System and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) projects, here in Islamabad.

The secretary Railways, CEO PPP Authority, the Sindh Infrastructure Development Co Ltd (SIDCL), the DG Planning Railways, and senior officials participated in the meeting.

The secretary Railway informed in the meeting that the Karachi Circular Railway project is on track as per the approved timelines.

He informed in the meeting that consultants who have been working on the feasibility study since January 2021 are expected to complete their work by August 2021.

After necessary approvals, the project’s bidding and financial close by the selected party are also expected to be completed within the year.

Asad Umar directed the Ministry of Railways and Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) to start work on the market of the project for private sector participants.

He further directed the Ministry of Railways and the PPP Authority to carry out monthly progress review of the work assigned to the consultants to ensure that the tasks are completed on time.

The Sindh Infrastructure Development Co Ltd (SIDCL) management also briefed the meeting on the progress of the Green line BRT project. The minister stressed the need for abiding by the timelines agreed for the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

