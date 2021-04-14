ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
Technology

Sony Launches Two New Smartphones: Xperia 1 III & Xperia 5 III

  • Sony has finally unveiled two new smartphones: Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III.
  • Sony Xperia 1 III is the more premium offering with its slightly taller and heavier design, whereas Xperia 5 III provides the same experience in a more compact design.
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Apr 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

After launching Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II in 2020, Sony has finally unveiled two new smartphones. The company has simultaneously launched the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III.

While both smartphones come with identical hardware, they are different in size. Sony Xperia 1 III is the more premium offering with its slightly taller and heavier design, whereas Xperia 5 III provides the same experience in a more compact design.

Screen Size

The main difference between Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III is their screen size. Xperia 1 III features a 6.5-inch 4K OLED panel (21:9) as compared to Xperia 5 III's 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen (21:9). However, both phones have been upgraded with a 120Hz refresh rate panel as compared to last year's Xperia 1 II, which had a 60Hz refresh rate.

Snapdragon 888

Both of these new smartphones by Sony will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which not only offers better CPU performance, but a graphics uplift and incredibly fast integrated 5G networking.

Storage and Battery

Xperia 1 III comes with a 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, whereas Xperia 5 III sports an 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage.

In addition to this, both phones will have a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired charging. The company has also guaranteed three years of battery health on adaptive charging settings.

Camera

Both flagships also feature the same 8MP selfie camera in a thin bezel and three 12MP rear cameras: a 12MP main camera (f/1.7, OIS), 12MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2), and a 12MP periscope camera.

Pricing and Availability

Sony's new smartphones will only be available in the United States in the early summers of 2021 for now. Although the company has not released any information on pricing, the Android Authority expects that the new smartphones will stick to the same price range as their predecessors. Xperia 1 II was priced at $1,199, whereas Xperia 5 II costed $949 in the United States.

