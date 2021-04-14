ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

German Bund yields dip as euro zone industrial output declines

  • Euro zone bond yields, which had been rising in line with US Treasury yields on hopes for a strong economic recovery later this year and increased inflation, dropped 1-3 basis points.
  • "The global picture is that the manufacturing sector is in rude health and is the sector that is leading the recovery, so perhaps there's a bit of a reaction to that," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields fell on Wednesday as manufacturing and industrial data in the euro zone and Japan pointed towards hurdles ahead as the world recovers from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis.

Solid demand for a Treasury auction in the United States also underpinned bond markets.

Euro zone industrial output declined in February after expanding in January, dampening prospects for economic growth in the first quarter, while Japanese machinery orders fell by the most in about a year in February.,

Euro zone bond yields, which had been rising in line with US Treasury yields on hopes for a strong economic recovery later this year and increased inflation, dropped 1-3 basis points.

"The global picture is that the manufacturing sector is in rude health and is the sector that is leading the recovery, so perhaps there's a bit of a reaction to that," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

A solid 30-year auction by the US Treasury also prompted a bond relief rally, Bouvet added. US Treasury yields fell and the yield curve flattened on Tuesday in the wake of the sale.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the single currency bloc, dropped 1.3 basis points to -0.304%, having hit a near two-week high of -0.27% on Tuesday after US inflation data came in slightly above expectations.

Other euro zone bond yields were also 1-3 basis points lower on the day.

Ten-year US Treasury yields nudged higher to 1.63%, having dropped nearly 4 basis points late on Tuesday.

"The overall pictures is for rising yields. Lots of people believe a strong recovery is in the price, but this depends on the Fed's communication - the start of the tapering debate needs to be this year given the potential strength of the recovery," said Bouvet.

Several US Federal Reserve officials are due to speak later on Wednesday.

US Treasury eurozone stock Euro zone government bond yields COVID 19 crisis ING rates

German Bund yields dip as euro zone industrial output declines

US Secretary of State, Army Chief discuss US withdrawal from Afghanistan over phone

PM Khan launches low-cost housing project in Sargodha

Japanese envoy calls on COAS, praises Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

'Time to bring our forces home' from Afghanistan: Blinken

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters