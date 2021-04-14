ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
DGKC 125.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.68%)
EPCL 57.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.66%)
KAPCO 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.47%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.88%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.4%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.42%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.62 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.77%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.29%)
UNITY 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 32.06 (0.66%)
BR30 25,811 Increased By ▲ 176.17 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,248 Increased By ▲ 199.61 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,529 Increased By ▲ 92.29 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kolkata will learn from Mumbai heartbreak, says Russell

  • "We definitely feel disappointed but at the end of the day it's not the end of the road," Russell said.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell bemoaned the failure of their big-hitters to get the team across the line against Mumbai Indians but backed the two-time champions to bounce back in the Indian Premier League.

Kolkata, chasing 153, were cruising at 84-1 in the 11th over but Eoin Morgan's side then paid the price for overaggression and finished on 142-7 on Tuesday.

England's World Cup-winning captain Morgan, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Russell all failed to reach double figures, with Kolkata falling short of the 22 runs they needed from the last three overs with half the batting line-up intact.

Franchise co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan said on Twitter it had been a "disappointing performance" and apologised to the fans, and Russell said they had let themselves down.

"Unfortunately, good finishers like myself and DK (Dinesh Karthik), we didn't get bat to balls," he told reporters after the loss.

Russell managed nine runs before giving a return catch to Trent Boult, who bowled a tidy final over.

"As a new batter, to come in and hit from ball one is very challenging," Russell said.

"The ball was a bit up and down, so it's not the easiest pitch to hit on."

This was Kolkata's 10th defeat against defending champions Mumbai in the last 11 completed matches between the teams.

"We definitely feel disappointed but at the end of the day it's not the end of the road," Russell said.

"I've played hundreds of T20 games and I've seen games where teams cruising in the driver's seat and then suddenly lose a few wickets, new batter coming in struggles to get away the ball and I think that's what happened tonight.

"We definitely have to learn from this. We'll look into make sure that who is in stays in."

Kolkata Shakib Al Hasan Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Andre Russell

Kolkata will learn from Mumbai heartbreak, says Russell

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters