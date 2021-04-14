Singapore dollar gains slightly after central bank stands pat, GDP surprise

Singapore's dollar climbed 0.2% on Wednesday after the central bank left its monetary policy settings unchanged, as expected, while data also showed the city state posted surprising year-on-year GDP growth in the first quarter.

The local dollar appreciated to 1.3382 per US dollar, after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) left its exchange-rate policy settings unchanged.

All 15 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the MAS would keep its policy unchanged.